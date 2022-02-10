The Nissan Armada could ditch its V-8 engine in favor of a more fuel-efficient V-6 when it's redesigned, according to a new report.

Citing a dealer source, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that a redesigned Armada is due in late 2023 and will feature a twin-turbocharged V-6 as opposed to the current model's 5.6-liter V-8.

It's a move many of its rivals have already made, with the redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia being the most recent of the big SUVs to downsize to a V-6, albeit with hybrid technology as well.

Although not mentioned in the report, any change planned for the Armada will also likely affect the Patrol, the nameplate the Armada uses outside the U.S.

The current Armada was launched here in 2016 as a 2017 model, but it's been on sale elsewhere in Patrol guise since 2010, so a redesign soon isn't out of the ordinary.

The report comes as Nissan prepares to scale back development of internal-combustion engines in some markets on the road to a full-electric lineup. The automaker this week confirmed that it will stop developing internal-combustion engines for the European market following the introduction of Euro 7 emissions standards, currently expected in 2025. Instead, Nissan will focus on EV investments. Nissan and its alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi announced in January they will invest more than $25 billion on electrification over the next five years and launch a combined 35 EVs by 2030.