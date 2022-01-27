The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance on Thursday gave an update on its plan announced in 2020 calling for the further consolidation of vehicle development and an increased focus on electric vehicles.

The three automakers making up the alliance plan to invest 23 billion euros (approximately $25.7 billion) over the next five years on electrification, with the bulk to go toward the development of 35 new EVs to be launched by 2030, some of which will be sold under Renault's Alpine brand. Nissan hinted at possibilites for some of its future EVs last fall.

The automakers also plan to have around 80% of their combined lineup based on common platforms by as early as 2026, up from about 60% today. For EVs, there will be five common platforms.

CMF-AEV - For budget EVs, including redesigned Dacia Spring

KEI-EV - For minicars

LCV-EV - For commercial vehicles, including redesigned Renault Kangoo and Nissan Town Star

CMF-EV - For mainstream EVs, including Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya

CMF-BEV - For mainstream compact EVs, including Renault R5 and Nissan Micra replacement

The automakers also plan to use common batteries and target a reduction in battery costs from current levels of about 50% by 2026 and 65% by 2028, which will allow EVs to match the cost of internal-combustion vehicles.

The automakers also expect to have the first EVs powered by solid-state batteries by mid-2028, a technology that Nissan is spearheading for the alliance. Solid-state batteries are expected to double the energy density versus current liquid-type batteries, as well as reduce charging times by about a third. The technology is also safer as it's less prone to overheating.

There will also be a focus on software development. Here, Renault is leading the development of common electronic and software architectures that will be introduced in 2025. These architectures will be connected to a cloud network and enable new digital experiences, as well as advancements in self-driving capability. The architectures mean vehicles will also be able to communicate with connected objects, users, and infrastructure, opening up new possibilities for owners.