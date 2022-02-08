When the 2023 Mini Cooper lineup goes into production on March 1 three new special editions will come online, dubbed Resolute, Untold, and Untamed.

On Tuesday, Mini announced the three special editions, which will start from $36,750 when they reach dealerships.

Green and gray must be Mini's colors for 2023 because that's the common theme with these three special editions.

Starting at the base of the lineup for $36,750, the Resolute edition will be available in two- and four-door form, as a convertible, and as the electric SE model. All but the EV are based on the Cooper S model. Finished with a Pepper White roof (except for convertibles, which have a black canvas top) and a Rebel Green body, the Resolute edition rides on 18-inch black-painted wheels (SE models have standard 17-inch SE-specific wheels) and feature bronze exterior trim and gold hood stripes. Inside, vintage gold and bronze tweed upholstery cover the seats to play off bronze interior trim.

Untold editions will start from $42,500 and are based on the S Clubman model, though the all-wheel drive ALL4 and more powerful Cooper Works can be configured. Finished in Sage Green metallic paint, the Untold edition features a body-color roof, mirrors, and cladding (a first on the Clubman). The trim is brass colored and five gray stripes on the hood extend onto the roof. Two-tone 18-inch wheels feature black and bronze paint. Inside, Sage Green leather seats match the dashboard trim, and the air vents get brass-colored trim. The letter U is hidden around the vehicle as an Easter egg.

The 2023 special edition lineup's priciest option is the Untamed edition. Starting at $42,750, the Untamed edition will be based on the Countryman S. It can be optioned as the all-wheel-drive ALL4 or the plug-in hybrid SE model. Painted in Momentum Gray, the Untamed edition sports a black roof, mirrors, and roof rails. Frozen Bluestone Matte side graphics match the exterior trim color. Two-tone gray and black 18-inch wheels are specific to the Untamed edition. The cabin's seats are covered in Highland Green leather, and blue trim adorns the dashboard.

Mini said these three special editions are part of the 2023 lineup and are not volume limited.