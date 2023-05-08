Ford's redesigned Ranger was first shown in 2021, but it's still not on sale in the U.S. That will change soon as Ford has confirmed the U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger is set to debut on May 10. It will be unveiled alongside a Ranger Raptor variant that's also headed to U.S. showrooms shortly.

Volkswagen has only just revealed its 2025 ID.7 hatchback but a new body style for the electric car is already out testing. It's a wagon, and there's a good chance it will be offered in the U.S.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of hitting 200 mph, but owners will need to purchase a Track Package to unlock the full performance. The package starts at $15,000 and includes carbon-ceramic brakes, high-performance brake fluid, and firmware updates.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

