Ford's redesigned Ranger was first shown in 2021, but it's still not on sale in the U.S. That will change soon as Ford has confirmed the U.S.-spec 2024 Ranger is set to debut on May 10. It will be unveiled alongside a Ranger Raptor variant that's also headed to U.S. showrooms shortly.
Volkswagen has only just revealed its 2025 ID.7 hatchback but a new body style for the electric car is already out testing. It's a wagon, and there's a good chance it will be offered in the U.S.
The Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of hitting 200 mph, but owners will need to purchase a Track Package to unlock the full performance. The package starts at $15,000 and includes carbon-ceramic brakes, high-performance brake fluid, and firmware updates.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
US-spec 2024 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor debut May 10
2025 Volkswagen ID.7 wagon spy shots
Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package unlocks 200-mph top speed
Test drive: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek refines the adventure value equation
Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by Paul Walker sells for $1.35M
"Plug and play" kit for classic Mini electric starts under $20,000
Joe Kugel's 1932 Ford Roadster "MyWay" visits Jay Leno's Garage
Review: 2024 Buick Encore GX
Verstappen comes from behind to win 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix
Toyota and Hyundai broaden fuel-cell semi plans for US