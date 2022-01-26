Toyota on Tuesday revealed a redesigned 2023 Sequoia and confirmed the new full-size SUV for a showroom appearance this summer.

Last redesigned for the 2008 model year, the Sequoia was definitely in need of renewal. The good news is that this isn't a simple update but a ground-up redesign where nothing is shared with the outgoing model.

The redesigned Sequoia has adopted Toyota's Global F body-on-frame platform underpinning the redesigned 2022 Tundra pickup truck, as well as the redesigned 2022 Lexus LX, and redesigned 2022 Land Cruiser. The platform features a fully boxed steel frame for added rigidity, and should see the Sequoia's off-road credentials dramatically improved. That's crucial now that the Land Cruiser is no longer sold here.

For comfort, the Sequoia benefits from independent front suspension and a multi-link rear setup. Air suspension can be added at the rear for load-leveling control, along with adaptive dampers. For buyers who plan to tow regularly, a Tow Tech Package adds useful features like a Trailer Backup Guide to make moving in reverse with a trailer a breeze, and Straight Path Assist which helps provide steering control to keep the trailer straight when reversing.

As was the case for the Tundra, the Sequoia has finally done away with Toyota's venerable 5.7-liter V-8. The sole powertrain on offer is the i-Force Max hybrid setup which is available in the Tundra. It's good for 437 hp and 583 lb-ft and consists of a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with an electric motor-generator sandwiched between the engine and transmission, in this case a 10-speed automatic.

The motor-generator serves as the engine starter, can recover energy under braking, and can provide a power boost during off-the-line acceleration and towing. It's also the primary power source at speeds below 18 mph, helping to improve fuel economy. Maximum towing capacity is 9,000 pounds, or 22% more than the outgoing model.

2023 Toyota Sequoia 2023 Toyota Sequoia 2023 Toyota Sequoia

Five grades will be on offer: SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and the new Capstone premium option. All Sequoias come with three rows as standard, though there are different configurations available. Depending on the grade, the second row will either be a regular bench or a pair of captain's chairs. Both the second and third rows can be moved if maximum cargo space is required.

For the dash, there's a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an available 14.0-inch (8.0-inch standard) infotainment screen. New to the Sequoia line is a drive mode selector with settings for Eco, Normal and Sport. For models fitted with the available suspension upgrades, the modes expand to include Comfort, Sport S+ and Custom.

Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 10 devices, and a voice-activated assistant that can handle key tasks such as finding points of interest, adjusting the audio settings, or making a phone call.

2023 Toyota Sequoia

For off-roaders, the TRD Pro grade is the one to go with. It comes with TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks, a front skid plate, a selectable locking rear differential, electronic assist-features for various surface conditions, a roof rack, and 18-inch wheels. Other grades can be fitted with a TRD Off-Road package that adds some of these features.

Production of the Sequoia is being handled at Toyota's plant in San Antonio, Texas, where the Tundra is built. Pricing hasn't been announced but as a guide, the 2022 model currently lists from about $52,000.

