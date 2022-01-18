Lamborghini is working on a facelift for its top-selling Urus, and a prototype has just been spotted. It's devoid of almost all camouflage gear, revealing the styling changes planned for the super SUV.

It's official. BMW will stop offering cars with V-12 power this year. To mark the end of the era, the automaker will launch a special version of the V-12-powered 7-Series M760i xDrive, which will be limited to just 12 units in the U.S.

The famous Flying Mustang built by Shelby American and raced by Ken Miles has just sold at auction. The car was sold at auction only last year, where it fetched $3.85 million, but the new price paid has cracked the $4 million mark, enabling the car to retain its most valuable Mustang title.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Lamborghini Urus spy shots: Mid-cycle update for high-riding Raging Bull

BMW will build its final V-12 car in 2022

This 1965 Ford Shelby GT350R is world's most valuable Mustang, after selling for $4M at auction

2022 BMW 3-Series review

2023 Ford Mondeo is the Fusion we need

Electric car sales finally overtook the diesel institution in Europe

Influential 1951 Hirohata Mercury custom sells for over $2M at auction

2022 Subaru WRX review

Morgan Plus Four LM62 celebrates Le Mans victory

Lithium is essential for modern EVs: How did the US let its production falter?