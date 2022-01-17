Ford's redesigned Mustang has finally been spotted testing. Code-named the S650, this seventh-generation pony car will keep the V-8 but augment it with electrification. And yes, this could be the last Mustang with internal-combustion power.

An Alfa Romeo compact crossover has also been spotted testing. The crossover is the production version of 2019's striking Tonale concept, and it's thought to be one of two new crossovers coming from the Italian brand.

A redesigned Lexus LX based on the latest 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser was revealed last fall, and now we have the all-important pricing information. Compared to the old LX, there's a new platform, more potent powertrain, and plusher interior that should make the German alternatives nervous.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Ford Mustang spy shots: Redesigned pony car spotted for first time

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale spy shots: Electrified compact crossover coming soon

2022 Lexus LX 600 arrives with new platform, V-6 power, and $88,245 price tag

2022 Kia Niro EV review

2022 Porsche Cayenne dresses up with Platinum Edition

EVs are the least reliable vehicle type: Consumer Reports points to some problem areas

Dartz reveals new Black Alligator MMXX edition, promises "big" EVs

Review update: 2022 Lexus NX 350 burnishes brand with great tech

Ford patents trisected tailgate, takes aim at GM and Ram

35 years ago, this GM prototype had a yoke, four-wheel steering, and satellite navigation