It's almost the end of the road for V-12-powered cars from BMW.

The automaker announced on Tuesday that it will cease building its V-12 engine in June, at least for BMW cars. Fellow BMW Group brand Rolls-Royce also uses V-12s supplied by BMW, so production of the engines won't be ending just yet.

Nevertheless, a V-12 has been an option in the BMW lineup since 1987, and the automaker will mark the end of this era with a special Final V12 version of the 7-Series M760i xDrive, priced at $200,995, including destination. Just 12 of them will be available to customers in the U.S., and BMW plans to offer the first right of refusal to customers with a long history of buying 7-Series sedans with V-12s.

The 7-Series Final V12 will come in a single, fully-equipped configuration, meaning top features like laser headlights, Bowers & Wilkins audio, and the Driving Assistance Professional Package will all be included as standard. Special touches will include a unique “V12” badge and 20-inch wheels with dark silver accents (customers will be able to choose between gray or black wheels).

2017 BMW M760i xDrive

2017 BMW M760i xDrive

Interior touches will include door sill plates with a “The Final V12” script and a center console plaque with “1 Of 12” inscribed. Each buyer will also receive a trophy mentioning the selected paint and leather options of their specific vehicle, as well as the VIN.

The V-12 engine fitted to the cars will be the same unit found in the M760i xDrive, specifically a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged unit good for 600 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. Compare this with BMW's V-12 offered in 1987, which was a 5.0-liter unit generating just 295 hp. That engine was also offered in a 7-Series.

The latest news means the redesigned 7-Series due out later this year won't offer a V-12. Instead, the most powerful variant in the new 7-Series is likely to be the electric i7.

While BMW says goodbye to the V-12, arch rival Mercedes-Benz plans to keep offering it, though Mercedes will eventually ditch the mill sometime before going the full-electric route in 2030. Audi meanwhile has already dropped the W-12 option from its A8 range.