It's almost the end of the road for V-12-powered cars from BMW.

The automaker announced on Tuesday that it will cease building its V-12 engine in June, at least for BMW cars. Fellow BMW Group brand Rolls-Royce also uses V-12s supplied by BMW, so production of the engines won't be ending just yet.

Nevertheless, a V-12 has been an option in the BMW lineup since 1987, and the automaker will mark the end of this era with a special Final V12 version of the 7-Series M760i xDrive, priced at $200,995, including destination. Just 12 of them will be available to customers in the U.S., and BMW plans to offer the first right of refusal to customers with a long history of buying 7-Series sedans with V-12s.

The 7-Series Final V12 will come in a single, fully-equipped configuration, meaning top features like laser headlights, Bowers & Wilkins audio, and the Driving Assistance Professional Package will all be included as standard. Special touches will include a unique “V12” badge and 20-inch wheels with dark silver accents (customers will be able to choose between gray or black wheels).

2017 BMW M760i xDrive

Interior touches will include door sill plates with a “The Final V12” script and a center console plaque with “1 Of 12” inscribed. Each buyer will also receive a trophy mentioning the selected paint and leather options of their specific vehicle, as well as the VIN.

The V-12 engine fitted to the cars will be the same unit found in the M760i xDrive, specifically a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged unit good for 600 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. Compare this with BMW's V-12 offered in 1987, which was a 5.0-liter unit generating just 295 hp. That engine was also offered in a 7-Series.

The latest news means the redesigned 7-Series due out later this year won't offer a V-12. Instead, the most powerful variant in the new 7-Series is likely to be the electric i7.

While BMW says goodbye to the V-12, arch rival Mercedes-Benz plans to keep offering it, though Mercedes will eventually ditch the mill sometime before going the full-electric route in 2030. Audi meanwhile has already dropped the W-12 option from its A8 range.