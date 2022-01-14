Bollinger Motors on Friday announced that it will shelve the B1 electric SUV and B2 electric pickup truck in order to focus on commercial vehicles.

In a press release, the company said it will refund deposits of customers who have reserved a B1 or B2. While Bollinger calls the move a "postponement," the company didn't discuss when development of either model might resume. It's also unclear whether the decision will impact Bollinger's plan to deliver its first commercial vehicles in 2022.

Bollinger was founded in 2015 with the goal of launching the B1, a no-frills electric off-roader. It later added the B2 pickup truck, based on the same platform. After multiple teases with prototypes, Bollinger unveiled what it called "production intent" versions of both vehicles in December 2020.

Bollinger Commercial Platform (Class 3-6)

Bollinger was originally due to start production by the end of 2020, and then pushed that target back to late 2021. It previously quoted a base price of $125,000 for either the B1 or B2.

The full-on shift to commercial vehicles isn't too surprising. In 2020, the company announced a chassis-cab version of the B2 aimed at commercial fleets, as well as an electric delivery van concept. In 2021, it announced a standalone Class 3 electric truck platform dubbed Chass-E and a Commercial Platform designed for Class 3 to Class 6 commercial vehicles. It also partnered with EAVX to develop bodies for the Commercial Platform.

Class 3-and-higher vehicles don't have to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which only apply to passenger cars and light trucks. That means less development work for Bollinger, which also intended to build the B1 and B2 as Class 3 vehicles. At least now the company will be marketing EVs built to commercial-fleet standards as commercial vehicles.