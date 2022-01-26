BMW's 8-Series has reached the midway point in its life cycle, and in BMW tradition has been given an update. The update is a mild one, as there are no powertrain changes, and only BMW diehards will be able to recognize the styling tweaks.

A redesigned Toyota Sequoia sharing a platform with the latest Tundra is coming to showrooms this summer. There's just one powertrain at the moment. It's a hybrid setup combining a twin-turbo V-6 and electric motor for a maximum 437 hp and 583 lb-ft.

General Motors has announced a round of plant investments totaling $7 billion. Most of the funds are going toward adding capacity for electric vehicles, as GM aims to be building more than one million EVs annually in North America by as early as 2025.

2023 BMW 8-Series receives mild update

2023 Toyota Sequoia attempts to make up for Land Cruiser's departure

GM's Orion plant to build Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickups

2022 Cadillac CT4 review

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots: First update for SUV icon's second generation

Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi EV plan might boost models, platforms

Next Morgan 3 wheeler coming Feb. 24 with new design language, Ford power

Review update: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz packs style and utility in a compact package

Oshkosh eJLTV: Humvee successor gets electrified

Battery firm Factorial aiming to provide cells for EV testing, claiming up to 50% range boost