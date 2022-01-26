The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. We're not sure how long Mercedes plans to keep the current G-Class on the shelf before giving it a redesign, but it looks like the automaker will at least give the vehicle periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor.

A camouflaged prototype for an updated G-Class has been spotted undergoing cold-weather testing in northern Europe. We can spot revised fascias front and rear, and we're told that the dash was covered up, suggesting some changes inside as well. A key update inside should be the addition of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, which features in every current Mercedes bar the G-Class.

It isn't clear what changes are planned for under the hood, if any. The G-Class is currently available in the U.S. in G550 and AMG G63 grades, both of them fitted with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. It's possible some form of electrification is added, such as a mild-hybrid system in the G550 or possibly a plug-in hybrid setup in the G63.

It's more likely the mild-hybrid system comes first. Already offered in some other Mercedes models sporting the 4.0-liter V-8, the system features an electric motor capable of adding a temporary boost of 21 hp and 184 lb-ft. A battery-electric powertrain is planned for the G-Class, though it won't arrive until 2024.

The second-generation G-Class arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. We currently expect the updated version to be introduced later this year as a 2023 model. Mercedes is also out testing a high-riding 4x4 Squared option for the second-generation G-Class, which we could see introduced together with this update. Stay tuned.