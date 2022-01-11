Toyota has a redesigned Tundra on sale for 2022, and on Tuesday the automaker revealed a new premium grade called Capstone.

The Tundra Capstone comes with many of the full-size pickup's available features as standard, plus a few exclusive items. It also comes standard with the Tundra's more powerful i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, good for 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque, a max payload of 1,485 pounds, and max towing of 10,340 pounds.

Toyota calls the Capstone the “halo” of the Tundra range, and as such it comes with goodies such as 22-inch wheels, two-tone leather trim, powered running boards (and bed step), a unique grille design, and open-pore wood accents all as standard. A panoramic moonroof is also standard, along with acoustic glass which is a feature unique to this grade.

The Capstone also comes with the Tundra's top tech features like a 14-inch infotainment screen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch color head-up display, and the Towing Technology Package. The infotainment system supports voice activation, as well as Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto. The standard audio system is a 12-speaker setup from JBL.

The Capstone is offered in the one body configuration: CrewMax with a 5.5-foot bed. The Tundra's adaptive dampers and load-leveling rear height control air suspension are available.

The Tundra Capstone goes on sale this spring. Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch but expect a hefty premium on the 2022 Tundra's $37,645 starting price.

Toyota likely has more Tundra grades in the works. We've already been shown an off-road-ready TRD grade, but there could be a more hardcore desert-racing style grade coming, as teased at the 2021 SEMA show by the awesome TRD Desert Chase concept.