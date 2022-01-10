Ford is out testing a sedan that will likely end up wearing the Fusion nameplate. However, this new Fusion isn't expected to be sold in the U.S. Instead, we're likely to receive a related crossover model.

A new season of the World Rally Championship is nearly upon us, one that will see hybrid technology introduced for the top class. Hyundai was the first to reveal its contender for WRC's new hybrid class, which is based on the automaker's i20 subcompact hatch sold overseas.

Get ready for Singer 911s with engines rebuilt by Porsche. Singer has tapped Porsche Motorsport North America for the supply of engines that will be built to Singer's own specification, though it isn't clear when the first examples will be available.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

