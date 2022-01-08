Chrysler used the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show on this week to debut the Airflow concept. The electric crossover previews the design and technology pegged for Chrysler's future vehicles, which from 2028 will be exclusively electric.

Cadillac Halo InnerSpace concept

General Motors is almost at the stage where it's self-driving technology will be able to handle 95% of the roads in the country, albeit with the driver still required to monitor things and make corrections where necessary. The automaker provided a glimpse of a future where self-driving cars are the norm with its Cadillac Halo InnerSpace concept.

Vinfast VF7

Vietnam's Vinfast used CES to unveil five electric crossovers, one of which was the small VF7. The automaker is entering the U.S. with larger VF8 and VF9 electric crossovers due in late 2022, and is also looking at building a plant here for batteries.

Sony Vision-S 02 concept

Sony also presented an electric crossover at CES. Sony's Vision-S 02 is a follow up to the Vision-S electric sedan shown at CES two years ago, and both vehicles could be in production in the not too distant future.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevrolet unveiled an electric full-size pickup truck wearing a Silverado badge at CES. Looking like a modern Avalanche, the new Silverado EV is based on the same Ultium platform found in vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, and promises up to 664 hp and 400 miles of range.

Cizeta-Moroder V16T prototype - Photo credit: Patrick Ernzen/RM Sotheby's

Horacio Pagani wasn't the only former Lamborghini engineer who went off to start his own supercar company. There was also Claudio Zampolli who in the late 1980s started Cizeta with famous Italian music producer Giorgio Moroder. Cizeta's sole product was the V16T supercar, an original prototype for which is headed for sale.

2022 Rivian R1T

And finally, we named the winner of our Best Car To Buy 2022 award. After driving multiple vehicles throughout the course of 2021, the Rivian R1T stood out due to its combination of performance, capability and lifestyle appeal.