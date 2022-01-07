General Motors unveiled the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, we revealed the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022, and Mercedes-Benz showed the EQXX EV concept. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Chevrolet revealed the 2024 Silverado EV 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and announced the electric truck's initial rollout timeline. A work truck model with more than 400 miles of range for a yet to be announced price will arrive in the spring of 2023 and a fully loaded RST First Edition model is set to follow in fall 2023 for $105,000. A full lineup of models starting from $39,900 will follow within a year.

Chevrolet surprised everyone with a first look at the 2024 Equinox EV during the Silverado EV reveal. Set to arrive in the fall of 2023, the electric Equinox will cost about $30,000 and arrive alongside an electric Blazer.

Chrysler previewed its future with the electric Airflow concept at CES. The electric crossover SUV features sleek styling, a spacious interior, and artificial intelligence software. Chrysler said it'll go all-electric by 2028 with its first EV set to arrive by 2025.

We named the Rivian R1T the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022. It's the first time a pickup truck or an EV has won the award. No other vehicle on the market matches its breadth of utility and performance. The performance comes in its off-road capability and 3.0-second 0-60 mph time, and the utility is highlighted by the gear tunnel that can even store a camp stove.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQXX EV concept. The sleek four-door sedan previews the automaker's future with an air-cooled battery pack, a 900-volt electrical architecture, and a claimed 621-mile real-world range. Expect the technologies previewed in the concept to arrive later in the decade.