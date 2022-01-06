Chevrolet has unveiled an electric full-size pickup truck wearing a Silverado badge. Looking like a modern Avalanche, the new Silverado EV is based on the same Ultium platform found in vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, and promises up to 664 hp and 400 miles of range.

Porsche is out testing its next-generation 911 GT3 RS. The new track star is being developed alongside a new 911 GT3 R race car, and judging by a spy video the performance will be nothing short of amazing. The reveal should take place later this year.

Volvo has announced a hands-off, eyes-off self-driving system for highways. It's called Ride Pilot, and California will be the first market in the world where it will be available. Volvo hasn't said when Ride Pilot will be available, though, and actual testing on California roads only starts this summer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV coming with 664 hp, 400 miles of range

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots and video: New track star takes to the 'Ring

Volvo announces Ride Pilot unsupervised self-driving system for highways

2022 Jaguar F-Type review

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

Does Mercedes EQXX concept signal a shift to air-cooling for EV batteries?

Dodge Challenger outsold Ford Mustang in 2021

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning vs. 2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Compare Electric Trucks

Cadillac previews a personal self-driving car with Halo InnerSpace concept

Magna shows how heavy-duty pickups can go all-electric without lower towing, payload