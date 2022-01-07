McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray is working on a new supercar. No, we're not talking about the T.50 supercar he unveiled in 2020, but rather a new car that will go by the name T.33—and feature a naturally aspirated V-12. Murray refers to the T.33 as a “supercar GT,” and says the covers will come off on January 27.

Toyota will use this month's 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon to present a GT3-spec race car concept. A teaser points to the race car not being based on any existing Toyota model, and at this point it isn't clear what Toyota's plans for the car are. It's possible the automaker could be planning a GT3 customer racing program to join its existing Supra-based GT4 program.

Toyota is making it easier for customers to hold onto their cars for longer. The automaker has launched a new factory restoration program that will enable owners of older models to not only have their cars restored, but also upgraded with the latest safety and convenience features.

