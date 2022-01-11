Polestar's first model wasn't actually an electric car. Rather, it was a plug-in hybrid originally designed as a flagship Volvo coupe. As the Swedish electric performance brand prepares to launch the new 3, 4 and 5 models, we thought we'd take some time out and revisit the original Polestar 1.

Toyota has a redesigned Tundra on its hands, and the automaker has just added a new luxury grade called Capstone. The new grade includes many of the full-size pickup's available features as standard, as well as some unique items.

Hyundai is close to revealing an electric sport sedan based on 2020's stunning Prophecy concept. It will go by the name Ioniq 6, and we have revealing spy shots of a prototype.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2021 Polestar 1 thrills as the hybrid link to future electric performance

2022 Toyota Tundra adds premium Capstone grade

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 spy shots and video: Prophecy concept to spawn Model 3 rival

2022 Audi A7 review

BMW patents yoke steering wheel

Electric vans from Stellantis, GM, Ford: Cleaner, quieter last-mile delivery takes connectedness

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots: Next-gen mid-sizer takes shape

Tesla Model S recalled for risk of hood flying open

1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda from the glory days of Trans Am racing sells for $90,200 at auction

2022 Volkswagen ID.4: More range, faster charging, price hike of $765