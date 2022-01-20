Toyota is close to revealing a redesigned Sequoia sharing its platform with the redesigned Tundra. The full reveal is set for January 25 but teaser shots give us a hint at what's to come.

BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for a redesigned M2, and it's wearing the least camouflage gear yet. We should see the new performance coupe debut shortly with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.

Peugeot is set to make its return to top-level endurance racing in 2022 with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar, which hit the track for the first time this week. The new racer is unique in that it's completely devoid of a rear wing, and unfortunately Peugeot isn't willing to give away any of the car's aerodynamic secrets.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

