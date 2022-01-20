It's been a while since we last heard from Saleen but the company recently made mention of plans for an electric supercar under the investor relations section of its website.

As first noted by Motor1, Saleen's website states that the company is entering an “explosive growth cycle” that will see new products launched, one of which will be an electric supercar.

But before you get too excited, Saleen still needs to raise the funds necessary to make its plans a reality. Saleen is still determining what vehicle it will use to raise funds but a public offering of shares is one route, as indicated by a filing made in December with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Saleen S1, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

Meanwhile, Saleen continues to offer a range of modified cars, including tuned versions of popular Fords like the Mustang and F-150. The company also offers an upgrade for the Tesla Model X.

Saleen also offers its own car, the S1 sports car. Although a road-going version was promised at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, Saleen at present only offers a race version complete with its own one-make series, known as the Saleen Cup.

Saleen had planned to build the S1 in China, together with an SUV and electric minicar as part of a partnership with local company Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation. A splashy launch was even held at Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium in 2019, which was attended by actor Jason Statham and several local celebrities. However, things went sour the following year and Saleen ended up abandoning its Chinese venture.