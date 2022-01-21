Mercedes-Benz AMG's redesigned GT sports car has been spotted for the first time. Developed alongside the redesigned 2022 SL that just went on sale, the GT will boast a new platform but keep the powertrains of its predecessor.

Cadillac has shown its new 2023 Escalade-V. Unfortunately the specs won't arrive until the spring, but we're confident the large three-row SUV will pack a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with more than 600 hp.

Another large three-row SUV in the headlines today is the redesigned 2022 Lexus LX. With its off-road prowess and powerful new twin-turbo V-6, the LX conjures visions of adventure. Find out what it's like behind the wheel in our first drive review.

