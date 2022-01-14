Toyota unveiled a wild race car concept at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, which is built to GT3 specs and could preview a new customer racing program. While it's not based on any production Toyota, we wouldn't be surprised if it is a precursor to Lexus' planned electric supercar, given the similar proportions between the two designs.

Subaru used the annual Japanese tuning fest to unveil a four-motor electric supercar packing over 1,000 hp. Subaru has no plans to put the supercar into production but will use it to develop new technology. The automaker will also take it to some famous racetracks, including the Nürburgring.

Ford is developing an SUV on the same platform as the redesigned Ranger, and we've got some revealing spy shots of a prototype. No, we're not talking about the Bronco, which also shares the Ranger's platform, but a new generation of the Everest sold overseas.

