We drove the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL, revisited the 2021 Polestar 1, and the Detroit auto show announced its return. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL. The redesign of the beloved sports car marks the return of the soft top and 2+2 layout, but it's the first SL engineered from start to finish by the AMG arm of Benz. Sharper, better performing, and filled with better technology while featuring additional utility, the latest SL should appeal to those looking to carve through canyons on the weekend.

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V was caught prowling the streets in Michigan. The sound of a large V-8 engine can be heard while a quad exhaust system with squared-off tips can be seen. The front fascia appears to be revised with similar design cues as the CT4-V and CT5-V. Expect a debut later this year with production in 2023.

We revisited the 2021 Polestar 1 as production ends and the final cars arrive in the U.S. to remember it as the link to the electric future. With a supercar-like rear end featuring two electric motors, the Polestar 1's ability to carve around corners thanks to torque vectoring is uncanny. The carbon fiber body is exotic, but the interior is straight out of the Volvo parts bin, which can be a tough pill to swallow at $160,000.

Maserati announced its return to motorsports. The Italian automaker will line up on the grid for the opening race of Season 9 of the Formula E World Championship. Maserati didn't say whether it will form a new team or partner with an existing Formula E team, of which there are 11. Though, Mercedes-Benz will exit the series after the current season.

The Detroit auto show is set to return in September after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The show's sticking to plans for a major revamp, turning the auto show into a festival with attractions across the city.