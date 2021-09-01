In June, Ford trademarked the Splash name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Sometimes things move pretty fast.

On Wednesday, the Blue Oval revealed the 2022 Ford Ranger Splash, a return of the 1990s graphics package with a modern twist for $1,495. In addition, Splash Limited Editions will be released throughout the model year to give Ranger buyers something special.

Ford will offer the Splash package on XLT and Lariat models with a four-door cab the automaker calls SuperCrew. It can be paired with either the FX2 or FX4 package should one want some additional off-road capability.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash Pacakge

The Splash package adds orange and black body-side graphics, along with Splash-specific matte-black 12-spoke 18-inch aluminum wheels. The grille nostrils, as Ford calls them, are painted orange to contrast the gloss-black accents on the grille, bumpers, side view mirror caps, wheel well moldings, and fender vents.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash Pacakge

Inside, Rangers with the Splash package sport seats with orange contrasting stitching and striped carbon-color graining. The steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake feature orange stitching as well. Upper trim Lariat models add orange accent stitching on the door-mounted armrests and dashboard.

2022 Ford Ranger Splash Pacakge

Taking a page out of the Jeep playbook, Ford said it will offer Splash Limited Edition models with one-time-only exterior color options. These models will be announced every few months and limited quantities of a few hundred will be offered. The first Splash Limited Edition will be the Snow Edition, which will also get 18-inch matte black wheels and its own exterior and interior content and finishes. Exact details will be released closer to the Splash Package's on-sale date.

The Splash Package is likely a last hurrah for the current-generation Ranger ahead of the next-gen truck's introduction. Deliveries are set to begin at the end of the year.