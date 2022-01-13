BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for its next M2, and it's wearing the least camouflage gear yet. We should see the redesigned M2 debut in 2022 with a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 borrowed from the M3 and M4.

Italy's Manifattura Automobili Torino will build Jannarelly's Design-1 sports car and a future restomod project called the Design-2. MAT is the same company that built the Glickenhaus 003, Apollo Intensa Emozione, Aspark Owl, and New Stratos, and it plans to work with Jannarelly to develop future models.

De Tomaso has teamed up with Germany's Capricorn Group for production of its P72 supercar. The two companies are constructing a production facility at the Nürburgring and should be completing the first examples of the P72 early next year.

