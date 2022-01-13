Honda on Thursday provided a first look at its redesigned HR-V in a pair of teaser sketches.

The new subcompact crossover is due out later this year as a 2023 model, and the teasers hint that there might be a rugged version potentially wearing a TrailSport badge. They show the new HR-V in a snowy landscape sporting some chunky wheels, and a pair of snowboards strapped to the roof.

Honda introduced the TrailSport grade on its updated 2022 Passport crossover, and has hinted that we'll see it offered on other models. On the Passport, upgrading to the TrailSport grades adds chunky wheels and tires, plus some styling tweaks that give the vehicle a tougher appearance. There are interior touches, too, such as orange accent stitching and all-weather mats that can be hosed off for easy cleaning.

Teaser for the 2023 Honda HR-V

Honda unveiled a redesigned HR-V for global markets in early 2021 but this isn't the vehicle headed to U.S. showrooms. The version for the U.S. is expected to be slightly bigger and offer more rear-seat headroom. It will also have unique styling, and most likely a unique powertrain.

The outgoing HR-V is offered exclusively with a 1.8-liter inline-4 good for 141 hp. It's possible the redesigned HR-V is offered with the Civic's base engine, a 2.0-liter inline-4 good for 158 hp. A continuously variable unit will likely be the sole transmission, and all-wheel drive should be available.

Honda calls this the “year of the crossover” as the automaker also plans to launch redesigned versions of the CR-V and Pilot shortly, prototypes for which have been spotted testing.