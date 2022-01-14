Ford, General Motors and Rivian all have electric pickup trucks in production but buyers looking forward to the Tesla Cybertruck will have to keep waiting.

Tesla revealed the Cybertruck in late 2019 and originally planned to have it in production by late 2021. As that deadline approached, Tesla said the start of production would be in late 2022.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Friday that Cybertruck production now won't start until the first quarter of 2023. Allegedly the latest delay is due to plans to upgrade the specs to compete with some of the new competition.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in December hinted at this when he said the first Cybertruck variant to be built would be a new four-motor variant that wasn't part of the original lineup announced during the Cybertruck's 2019 reveal. Previously the lineup topped out with a three-motor variant.

Musk last year also mentioned supply chain issues and said that these would persist.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla has removed the Cybertruck page from its website, which may indicate that the automaker is rejigging the electric pickup's specs and ordering process. It's also possible that pricing will be changed. Previously announcing pricing was $39,900 for a 250-mile model, $49,900 for a 300-mile model and $69,900 for a 500-mile model.

Possible prototypes for the Cybertruck have been spotted in recent months at Tesla's plant in Fremont, California. The testers looked like the Cybertruck shown in 2019 but featured production elements like a windscreen wiper and side mirrors.

Tesla will build the Cybertruck at its plant in Austin, Texas. The plant is expected to come online this year with production of the Model Y.

Musk has said he will provide an updated product road map during Tesla's earnings call on January 26.

While Tesla continues to fumble the launch of the Cybertruck, other automakers are racking up thousands of orders for their own electric pickups. Ford this month said it was doubling annual production of its F-150 Lightning to 150,000 units due to strong demand. And Rivian in December said it had 71,000 pre-orders for its R1T and related R1S SUV.