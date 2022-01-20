Toyota on Tuesday revealed a new teaser photo of its redesigned 2023 Sequoia and confirmed the new full-size SUV for a reveal on January 25.

The latest photo shows a portion of the Sequoia's tailgate with the model's name running along the base. An earlier photo showed a rear three-quarter angle, revealing the taillight design.

Last redesigned for the 2008 model year, the Sequoia is certainly in need of renewal. The good news is that we probably won't see just an update here.

Teaser for 2023 Toyota Sequoia debuting on January 25, 2022

The new Sequoia will almost certainly move to Toyota's Global F body-on-frame platform underpinning the redesigned 2022 Tundra pickup truck, as well as the redesigned 2022 Lexus LX and redesigned 2022 Land Cruiser. The platform features a fully boxed steel frame for added rigidity, and should also end up in the next Tacoma and Hilux pickups.

Following in the tire tracks of the Tundra, expect the Sequoia to swap its 5.7-liter V-8 for a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. Even in base form, the V-6, branded i-Force, makes 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque in the Tundra. The Tundra also has a hybrid powertrain based on the V-6, branded i-Force Max, and it comes with 437 hp and 583 lb-ft. In both cases a 10-speed automatic is standard. The outgoing Sequoia, which starts at about $52,000, comes exclusively with a 381-hp 5.7-liter V-8 and 6-speed automatic.

With the Land Cruiser no longer sold in the U.S., the Sequoia will effectively become Toyota's SUV flagship in this market. We'll see how it measures up to that task in the coming weeks as more details are released.