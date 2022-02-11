Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its A-Class, but we won't see it in the U.S. as the nameplate will be dropped from the local lineup after 2022. Mercedes doesn't plan to abandon the compact segment here, as the GLA-Class will continue to be offered for buyers looking for a smaller Mercedes.

Aston Martin came close to entering the new Le Mans Hypercar class in top-level endurance racing with a race car based on the Valkyrie. Although the automaker canceled that plan in 2020, its current chairman is keen to compete at the top level in sports cars and this could lead to a revival of the program.

Remember Faraday Future? Well, it's still around, and now with backing from Geely, the company finally looks like it's close to starting production. The first model will be the long-awaited FF91, due out this year, after which Faraday Future plans to launch a second electric crossover to be called the FF81.

