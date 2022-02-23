Automotive supplier Magna says it has developed a drop-in electric powertrain and four-wheel-drive system for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles. Announced in January, Magna says it will reach production by 2025.

While several automakers are planning electric half-ton pickups, Magna's solution, called EtelligentForce, is designed for heavy-duty three-quarter ton and one-ton trucks, according to a company press release.

EtelligentForce builds on Magna's eBeam, which combines an electric motor with a solid rear beam axle. Drive components are packaged within a truck's frame rails, providing a straightforward way to turn existing trucks into plug-in hybrids while preserving towing capacity, Magna has said.

Magna EtelligentForce

The new system takes things a step further by adding an electric drive unit for the front axle. This motor can deliver up to 241 hp, while the rear eBeam can be tuned for 335 hp to 576 hp, according to Magna.

Magna claims EtelligentForce doesn't require any architectural changes to the vehicle, and allows for up to 14,500 lb of towing capacity. However, with battery packs weighing thousands of pounds, we're not sure how big of a pack is allowed for in that calculation.

Magna plans to start production of EtelligentForce hardware by 2025, but the company hasn't discussed applications. The company also has a system called EtelligentReach it claims can boost the range of electric cars by 30% and is due to appear on a new vehicle later this year. Its Magna-Steyr division currently manufactures the Jaguar I-Pace in Austria, and is expected to start building the Fisker Ocean later this year.