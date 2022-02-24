The Morgan 3 Wheeleris back, only now it's called the Super 3.

Unveiled on Thursday, the Super 3 is a ground-up design based on a monocoque structure, a first for a Morgan, and is powerered by a 1.5-liter inline-3 sourced from Ford. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual borrowed from a Mazda MX-5 Miata, and delivers a peak 118 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque. Morgan quotes a 0-62 mph time of about seven seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.

Might we see an electric Super 3? Morgan hasn't mentioned any plans for one, but the company did experiment with an electric version of the former 3 Wheeler and even came close to putting it into production. However, it eventually dropped those plans to focus on the Super 3.

The new monocoque structure underpinning the Super 3 features bonded aluminum construction, the same type of construction Morgan uses for its CX-Generation platform underpinning the Plus Six and Plus Four sports cars. The Super 3's monocoque enabled designers to create a lighter and more rigid deisgn than the old 3 Wheeler, which results in improved handling as well as crash safety. There's also more interior space to boot. Morgan quotes a dry weight of 1,400 pounds for the Super 3.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the Super 3 also introduces a new design language for Morgan, which is a big deal as Morgan's designs tend to stick around for decades. Morgan said inspiration for the Super 3's design came from multiple sources, including mid-century jet planes, motorcycles, historic Morgan models, and modern industrial product design. Morgan also said it is readying a number of options to enable future owners to tailor the look of their vehicle.

The interior design also follows an industrial product theme, with modern elements mixed with retro cues. For example, the minimalist dashboard features Morgan’s traditional center-mounted dials, but this time they're digital, which is another first for a Morgan. Trim options include vinyl, leather, and a technical fabric designed to repel water and also resist UV rays.

Morgan was building vehicles with three wheels before it started building them with four. The first were being built in 1909, originally to take advantage of rules that levied lower taxes on vehicles with fewer than four wheels. Morgan revived the concept with the 3 Wheeler in 2011, and it's since inspired similar vehicles from the likes of Vanderhall and Polaris.

The Super 3 is priced from 41,995 British pounds (approximately $56,245) in Morgan's home market of the U.K., and will start deliveries there in the summer. Availability in the U.S. is yet to be announced.