Three-wheelers provide a feeling of raw speed that comes close to matching the experience of a motorcycle, albeit with the stability of a car to keep things civil. And one of the best three-wheelers on the market is the Polaris Slingshot, which has been putting smiles on dials since 2014.

The Slingshot was given a major overhaul for 2020, with the option of an automated-manual transmission added. For 2021, Polaris added paddle shifters for the automated-manual transmission, along with a few other tweaks.

On Tuesday, Polaris announced several tweaks for 2022, key among which is the availability of some roof options. There's also a new SLR grade that combines elements from the comfort-oriented SL grade with the performance of the racier R grade.

Slingshot buyers have two roof options to choose from. The Vented Sport Hood is made from composite materials and is designed to improve aerodynamics while also shielding occupants from the outside environment. An alternative is an Excursion Top which features a soft-top design and can be added or installed without tools.

2022 Polaris Slingshot 2022 Polaris Slingshot

The 2022 Slingshot is offered in S, SL, SLR and R grades. The SLR grade is new for 2022 and includes a Sport Interior Package, 7.0-inch display screen, two-tone paint, and the 203-hp version of the Slingshot's 2.0-liter inline-4. This output is shared with the R grade, while the S and SL make do with 178 hp from the same engine.

A final change worth mentioning for the 2022 Slingshot is a new Brembo brake package with larger rotors and four-piston calipers up front. The package is standard on the R grade and available on the other grades.

Pricing for the 2022 Slingshot starts at $19,999 for the basic S grade. The SL starts at $25,999 and adds luxuries like a Rockford Fosgate audio system and the 7.0-inch display screen. The new SLR starts at $28,899, and in addition to getting more power benefits from interior accents and sport seats. The R grade starts at $32,499 and builds on the SLR by adding the Brembo brake package. All prices exclude destination.

Deliveries are scheduled for early next year.