Porsche is letting owners and fans buy prints of their cars, or cars they configure online.

Under a new program announced last week called VIN Art, Porsche will make prints based on a car's vehicle identification number (VIN). But you don't need to own a Porsche to score some stylish wall decoration. Fans can also order prints of cars designed in the Porsche online configurator.

Images are printed onto a thin aluminum plate with a high-gloss finish, Porsche said. An algorithm handles some details, such as the framing of the car and background colors, so no artistic talent is required.

VIN Art prints can now be ordered for 2016 model year and newer vehicles. The service launches in Germany, and Porsche is yet to confirm U.S. availability. Porsche said prints will be available in multiple sizes, with hardware for wall mounting or a stand as well.

Porsche VIN Art

Porsche is experimenting with different ways to get customers more excited about its cars. The automaker also recently announced that it will let buyers of certain models track assembly and delivery in real time, complete with videos from the assembly line.

Porsche is also adding personalization options to the cars themselves, as that's become big business for luxury brands, who now have many customers willing to spend extra for something distinctive.

The Paint to Sample program lets customers choose from a number of retro colors—including the 1990s-era Rubystar Red, Mint Green, and Maritime Blue—or a bespoke hue. It's under the umbrella of the standalone Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization department the automaker established in 2017.