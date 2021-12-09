Audi on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 TT RS Heritage Edition.

It marks the end of the current TT RS sports car's run in the U.S. (sales elsewhere continue for some time), and the car is also likely to be the last TT RS we see here powered by an internal-combustion engine. Audi is committed to launching only electric vehicles from 2026, meaning any future TT RS, if there is one, will likely be powered by batteries.

The inline-5-powered TT RS Heritage Edition will be limited to 50 units. Pricing starts at $82,495, including destination, or $8,250 more than the standard TT RS.

For that premium, you get a number of extras as standard. The highlight is the choice of one of five colors inspired by original colors offered on the Audi Quattro sports car, one of the earliest Audis to feature an inline-5 engine. The exterior colors are matched with specific colors for the leather trim and contrast stitching used inside. The combinations, which are limited to 10 cars each, are as follows:

Alpine White with Ocean Blue leather and Diamond Silver stitch

Helios Blue metallic Diamond Silver leather and Ocean Blue stitch

Stone Gray metallic with Crimson Red leather and Jet Gray stitch

Tizian Red metallic with Havanna Brown leather and Jet Gray stitch

Malachite Green metallic with Cognac Brown leather and Black stitch

Also included as standard are 20-inch wheels with a two-tone finish, exhaust tips with a black finish, Alcantara trim for the steering wheel and gear lever, floor mats with the RS logo, and a speed limiter raised to 174 mph (instead of 155 mph). The fixed rear wing is also deleted.

2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition

Finally, there's an etch in the rear-quarter glass on each side of the car with the script “HERITAGE EDITION” followed by the engine's cylinder firing order of “1-2-4-5-3.”

The TT RS is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5. It generates 400 hp and powers all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Even though the TT RS is on its way out here after the 2022 model year (the TT and TTS will continue to be available), the car's unique inline-5 engine is here to stay. It will be available in the redesigned 2022 RS 3 compact sedan on sale next summer.