Porsche on Monday announced a new Paint to Sample program, allowing customers to customize their vehicle's color with classic paint options or a bespoke hue.

Paint to Sample replaces the previous Custom Color option within the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization department, the automaker said in a press release. The revamped program gives customers the option to paint a new car in a color from the past, such as the Maritime Blue, Rubystar Red, and Mint Green colors offered on the 964-generation 911 in the 1990s.

This range of existing colors includes more than 100 options for the 911 and 718 Boxtser/Cayman, more than 50 options for the Cayenne, Macan, and Panamera, and more than 65 options for the Taycan, according to Porsche. The automaker already showed off a 2022 Taycan in Rubystar Red earlier this year.

Porsche paint shop in Zuffenhausen, Germany

Paint to Sample can be ordered as part of a new-car build through Porsche Centers, and will be added to the Porsche online configurator in early 2022, the automaker said. The personalization program adds about three months to delivery time, and adds an unspecified amount to each car's price.

Alternatively, Porsche will take individual requests for custom colors from 911, 718, and Taycan buyers. This option, called Paint to Sample Plus, takes several months as the paint color must go through feasibility testing to ensure it meets Porsche's standards.

Porsche is putting more emphasis on personalization. The automaker recently launched a new Sonderwunsch (German for "special request") program to churn out bespoke builds, including a 911 GT3 wearing the livery of a Le Mans-winning Porsche 956 race car.