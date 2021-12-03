It's been a while since we last heard from Radical but the British track car specialist is still churning out various models for track enthusiasts and racers all over the world.

Two of its most popular models are the open-cockpit SR3 and SR10, and for 2022 both cars are available with a halo protection system.

Made from metal, Radical's halo isn't quite as elegant as the carbon-fiber designs used in Formula One, but it should do the job, with Radical having designed it to meet FIA regulations.

Additional tweaks to the cars include a raised steering column to aid ergonomics and improve driver visibility, plus the availability of a power steering system and, for those who need it, a larger driver's seat for cars ordered with a central driving position.

2022 Radical SR3 XX

Radical said it also tweaked the suspension, including the addition of new camber shims to speed up geometry setup changes. Track-side changes open to owners include the ride height, spring rates, and turn-in.

The SR10 also benefits from an upgraded brake package.

In the engine department, Radical offers multiple options ranging from a 1.4-liter inline-4 borrowed from a Suzuki Hayabusa GSX-R superbike to an in-house developed 2.7-liter V-8. The V-8 delivers a max 431 hp and revs to more than 10,000 rpm. Radical's most powerful engine however is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 sourced from Ford. It's good for 654 hp.

The 2022 SR3 and SR10 are available to order, with first deliveries expected in early 2022.