Jeep wants an electric vehicle in all its segments by 2025, and the first will arrive as early as 2023. We now have a first look at the electric Jeep due in 2023, which is shaping up to be a small and stylish crossover.

Ram is working on an electric 1500 for launch in 2024. Ram says its zero-emission pickup truck will offer better range, towing capacity and payload than the competition.

We've caught a test mule for a crossover being developed by Polestar. To be called the Polestar 4, the crossover is one of three vehicles the Swedish brand will launch by the end of 2024.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

