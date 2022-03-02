Polestar has unveiled a convertible sports car concept called the O2, pronounced “oh-too,” just like the like the oxygen molecule. The concept is based on a shortened version of Polestar's own aluminum bonded platform debuting in the Polestar 5, and with any luck we'll see it enter production to take on Tesla's second-generation Roadster.

Remember how Ford didn't want to let Tesla use the Model E name? Well, now we know why. The Blue Oval has launched a dedicated division focused on electric vehicles and software development under the Model E name. Although a part of Ford, it will operate like a standalone business to enable Ford to better compete with fast-moving companies like Tesla and Nio.

Jerry Seinfeld is known for his love of Porsches, and even though he has a huge collection of them, he isn't prone to getting rid of some, even star cars like the Carrera GT. In fact, a stunning 2004 example once owned by the funny man is currently up for sale. And yes that's Jerry Seinfeld, not Gerry Seinfeld.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford Mustang joins millions of other cars recalled for rearview camera issue

Kincsem Hyper-GT: Hydrogen hypercar in the works

Panasonic confirms it will make Tesla 4680 cells in Japan

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared spy shots and video: Luxury monster truck set for return

2014 Kia Soul recalled for front airbag issue

Hyundai brands to use new EV platform with standardized batteries and motors

Vinfast crib sheet: Will we really see the VF8 or VF9 electric SUVs in 2022?