A Swiss startup by the name of Kincsem has plans to launch a line of luxury vehicles starting with a hypercar whose design has been inspired by the Jaguar C-X75 concept from 2010.

The project was first made known in 2021 but some of the details have changed since then.

The hypercar, dubbed the Kincsem Hyper-GT, will be an extended-range electric car, where the range extender will be an internal-combustion engine fueled by hydrogen, meaning zero emissions. The previous plan was to use a gasoline-powered V-12 for the range extender but Kincsem claims to have access to new hydrogen technology thanks to partnerships with engineering firm Ricardo and hydrogen storage firm Plasma Kinetics.

Teaser for Kincsem Hyper-GT due in 2025

Engines running on hydrogen tend to lack power compared to using gasoline, due to the density differences of the fuels, but Kincsem claims Ricardo has developed a direct-injection system that will enable the hydrogen engine bound for the Hyper-GT to deliver similar power to a comparable gasoline engine.

Kincsem also claimed to be working with a company by the name of Plasma Kinetics to develop a system that, if Kincsem is to be believed, can store hydrogen in the car at atmospheric pressure, specifically in a proprietary nanophotonic material that absorbs hydrogen and stores it in a solid form on reels of film. This film then releases the hydrogen when light is shined on it. Containers holding the reels of film could be swapped out whenever the car needs a refill. On Plasma Kinetics' website, the company states that a 19-liter container could hold 500 grams of hydrogen.

If the technology actually works, and that's a big if, the engine in the Hyper-GT would purely be used to generate electricity that could then power an electric drive system. Kincsem claims it has tapped McLaren Applied, the former technology arm of McLaren, to source electric motors and inverters for its hypercar. No range figure has been provided.

Jaguar C-X75 concept car

Responsible for the design of the Hyper-GT is the eponymous design studio of Ian Callum, the ex-Jaguar designer who was responsible for the C-X75. The stunning concept made its debut at the 2010 Paris International Motor Show and was destined for production until the plug was pulled in 2012. A handful managed to get built with makeshift V-8 engines for filming of the Bond film "Spectre," in which the car made an appearance.

Kincsem was founded by Hungarian businessman Tibor Bak and borrows its name, Hungarian for “my treasure,” from an unbeaten race horse from the 1800s who managed an incredible 54 wins from 54 starts.

Should all go to plan, the Kincsem Hyper-GT will be built at a production facility in the U.K. starting in 2025, and just 54 examples are planned. An SUV with the same powertrain is planned to follow the hypercar in 2026.