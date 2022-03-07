The Formula One team Haas terminated the contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and dropped title sponsor Uralkali. The sponsor is a Russian company whose major shareholder, Uralchem, is run by Mazepin's father, billionaire Dmitry Mazepin. The team has yet to announce who will replace Mazepin and race alongside Mick Schumacher.

Tony Stewart's massive Indiana ranch was listed for sale with a $30 million asking price. The 415 acre property includes a stocked nine-acre lake and is a licensed hunting preserve populated by elk, deer, and turkey. The 19,714-square-foot house looks like a Cabela's and includes an indoor trout stream.

Porsche is testing a high-riding 911 variant. Set to arrive as a 2023 model, the modern 911 Safari will feature an increased ride height, widened wheel arches, and a prominent rear spoiler. An updated suspension system is expected to handle rougher terrain.

