Volkswagen has once again teased the production version of the ID.Buzz concept first shown in 2017.

Now the electric VW Bus has a date with destiny. On Monday, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess announced on Twitter that Volkswagen will unveil the electric van on March 9, 2022.

The vehicle, whose name is yet to be announced, can best be described as a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus (which actually has a direct successor in the form of the Transporter/Multivan line sold overseas), and we'll see it debut in 2022. VW's latest teaser claims the reveal is coming soon, so count on it happening in the early part of the new year.

It won't reach the U.S. until sometime in 2023, though. VW has confirmed that it will arrive on these shores as a 2024 model.

The camouflage pattern used in the teaser very closely follows the scheme used on the ID.5 and related ID.4 when those vehicles were teased. The production versions of those vehicles varied little from the camouflaged versions shown in teasers, so this is likely a good indication of what the production ID.Buzz will look like.

Yes, the production version looks quite different than the concept we saw in 2017, but it closely aligns with details seen in spy shots of test vehicles and matches styling cues with other members of VW's expanding family of ID vehicles. The production ID.Buzz will use the same MEB platform as the ID.4 and ID.5, as well as the Audi Q4 E-Tron and ID.3 hatchback sold overseas.

We also know that both passenger and cargo versions are planned, the latter previewed by 2018's ID.Buzz Cargo concept. VW will also employ the production ID.Buzz in a self-driving taxi service beginning in Germany in 2025. The automaker released a sketch of a self-driving van earlier this year, and announced the start of testing a few months later. The service will be run by the VW Group's Moia mobility division, with an autonomous-driving system developed by Argo AI, of which the Volkswagen Group is a major shareholder.