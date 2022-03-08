Acura's redesigned MDX includes a Type S variant that we've just tested. The sportiest and somehow most comfortable version of the stylish mid-size SUV pushes the brand into true luxury territory.

Lotus is just weeks out from revealing its Type 132 electric SUV, but the design may have already been revealed via patent drawings that surfaced in Australia. The SUV is one of four new models Lotus will launch by the end of 2026, all of them with electric power.

Mini has three crossovers in the works including a redesigned Countryman due in 2023. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new Countryman, which will be offered in both internal-combustion and electric guises.

First drive review: 2022 Acura MDX Type S shoots for sport, ends up more comfortable than ever

Patent drawings likely reveal design of Lotus Type 132 electric SUV

2024 Mini Countryman spy shots: ICE and battery-electric power on the menu

What's New for 2022: Ram, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, and Chrysler

Michael Fux takes delivery of Hispano-Suiza Carmen Boulogne in his signature fuchsia hue

Volvo plans to test wireless fast-charging with XC40 Recharge taxis

Jay Leno samples a Ferrari F50, again

What's New for 2022: Jeep

Nissan Rogue Sport's Qashqai twin gets E-Power tech

GM wants future EVs to be home power banks—and it starts with a California pilot program