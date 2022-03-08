Insatiable demand for SUVs all over the globe but particularly in key markets such as China and the U.S. has led to companies even like Lotus, whose reputation is built on lightweight sports cars, joining the trend. (We can also add Ferrari to the list.)

Yes, Lotus will soon have an SUV. In fact, the automaker has two coming, both of which will be electric. The first, code-named the Type 132, will be a mid-size model designed to take on the Porsche Cayenne and high-end versions of the Tesla Model X. It debuts on March 29, but its design may have just been revealed.

Motor1 on Tuesday published patent drawings registered with IP Australia by Wuhan Lotus Cars, Lotus' Chinese arm, and they show an SUV whose design details line up with what we've seen in teaser footage released by Lotus. Furthermore, the low-slung shape is exactly what you’d expect for a Lotus SUV.

The triangular pattern in the front fascia is part of an active aero system, and sensors mounted on the roof front and rear hint at advanced driver-assist features including the possibility of some self-driving capability. At least one of those sensors is thought to be a lidar. Interestingly, the side mirrors have been replaced by cameras, similar to what Audi offers on the E-Tron in some markets, though we don't expect these to be legal in the U.S. just yet. In other words, expect conventional mirrors here.

Teaser for Lotus Type 132 electric SUV debuting on March 29, 2022 Teaser for Lotus Type 132 electric SUV debuting on March 29, 2022

Wuhan Lotus Cars, as the name suggests, is based in the city of Wuhan, where Lotus will handle production of high-volume models like the Type 132, as well as a smaller SUV code-named the Type 134 and a four-door coupe code-named the Type 133. Production of Lotus sports cars will remain in the automaker's traditional home of Hethel, UK.

The Type 132 (and most likely the Type 134) will be based on a modular EV platform called Evolution. A pair of dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains are expected to be on offer, with the more powerful of these expected to deliver as much as 750 hp. And the biggest battery should have more than 100 kilowatt-hours of capacity. Motor1 reports the biggest battery will 120 kwh and run at 800 volts for high-speed charging.

After the launch of the Type 132, Lotus will launch the Type 133 four-door coupe in 2023 and the Type 134 SUV in 2025. Lotus will then launch a Type 135 sports car in 2026, a model that is to be twinned with an Alpine sports car. All the vehicles will be electric, as Lotus has confirmed that the recently launched Emira sports car is the last to be fitted with an internal-combustion engine.

Stay tuned for the reveal later this month.