Volkswagen on Wednesday revealed the first of its new ID family of battery-electric cars bound for the United States.

The new ID.4 is a compact SUV rivaling the Tesla Model Y, and it's due to start deliveries in early 2021 as a 2021 model. It measures 180.5 inches in length, versus the Tesla at 187 inches, and is priced from $41,190. Online reservations start today.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4

The $41,190 figure gets you an ID.4 with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery and a single electric motor at the rear axle generating 201 horsepower. An all-wheel-drive option with the 82-kwh battery and a dual-motor system good for 302 hp will be available later in 2021, priced from $44,890.

A special First Edition version of the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 will be available at launch, priced from $45,190. It will feature a number of available extras included as standard, as well as some unique touches like custom badges and black and white accents. All prices mentioned include destination.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4

Buyers not in a hurry can look forward to a lower starting price in 2022 when production of the ID.4 starts at VW's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. VW said the starting price will be dropped to around $35,000 once local production starts. Initially, the ID.4 will be sourced from a plant in Zwickau, Germany, where the related ID.3 hatchback is also built. Both vehicles ride on Volkswagen Group's MEB modular EV platform.

The rear-wheel-drive ID.4 is estimated at 250 miles of range. An estimate for the all-wheel-drive ID.4 wasn't announced. Fast charging at up to 125 kilowatts can deliver an 80% charge in 38 minutes, and all ID.4 buyers will receive three years of free access to Electrify America's network of fast chargers.

2021 Volkswagen ID 4

The chassis and body of the ID.4 are made from steel. An aluminum frame protects the floor-mounted battery against damage in the event of a crash, and a replaceable aluminum underbody panel protects the battery against anything that might be flipped up from the road. The battery is also automatically disabled if the vehicle is involved in a serious accident.

Inside, digital screens are used for the instrument cluster (5.3 inches) and infotainment hub (10 inches standard and 12 inches available), and storage space measures up to 64.2 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. VW also includes several electronic driver-assist features, grouped under the brand's new IQ Drive heading. Included are handy items such as forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot and rear traffic warning.