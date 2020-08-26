Jaguar Land Rover will move production of its 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 in-house, the automaker revealed this week in a statement to Autocar.

A formal announcement is expected at a later date, but the move means JLR isn't about to swap to a V-8 sourced from BMW anytime soon, as has been reported in the past.

The swap to a BMW V-8 may still happen, according to Autocar's sources, most likely when stricter EU7 emissions regulations are introduced in the European Union. That's due to happen around 2026.

2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR Convertible

JLR and BMW already share EV powertrain technology, and we could see the two share 4- and 6-cylinder engines eventually. And don't forget, the third-generation Range Rover was developed by BMW when it still owned Land Rover, with the SUV using BMW-sourced V-8 and diesel inline-6 engines from 2002 to 2006.

JLR's 5.0-liter V-8, code-named the AJ, is currently built on an independent line at a Ford engine plant in Bridgend, United Kingdom. The contract with Ford ends this year as the Bridgend plant is being shuttered, so JLR will move the production line to its own engine plant in Wolverhampton, U.K.

The 5.0-liter V-8 is used in multiple JLR products, including the F-Type and Range Rover SUVs, and perhaps soon the Defender. It delivers 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque in its highest state of tune we've seen. That was in the limited-edition Jaguar XE SV Project 8 launched in 2017.