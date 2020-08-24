Porsche has initiated its own investigation into possible manipulation of emissions of gasoline engines fitted to some older 911 and Panamera models, Germany's Bild am Sonntag reported Sunday.

Porsche of course was previously tied up in the diesel scandal that rocked the Volkswagen Group over the past five years. In the earlier case, Porsche was caught using diesel engines originally sourced from Audi, which were found to be fitted with emissions cheating software.

This time around the investigation relates to gasoline engines fitted to certain 911 and Panamera models built between 2008 and 2013, according to the Bild am Sonntag report.

In a statement to Reuters, a Porsche spokesman said the automaker discovered discrepancies in its routine review of technical and regulatory aspects of its vehicles and has contacted the relevant authorities as a result.

One of those authorities is Germany’s official transport authority, the KBA, which Bild am Sonntag reported has now launched an official investigation.

The news comes just weeks after fellow German automaker Daimler agreed to pay $2.2 billion to parties in the United States to settle claims it sold diesel cars and vans from the Mercedes-Benz brand fitted with emissions cheating software.

Porsche in 2019 paid a $598 million fine to German authorities for its own diesel emissions cheating.