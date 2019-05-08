German regulators fined Porsche $598 million on Tuesday for their involvement in the widespread VW diesel scandal.

Porsche said Tuesday it will not appeal the decision, which effectively closes another chapter in the VW Group's massive diesel scandal that broke four years ago. The fine includes a $4.47 million portion for Porsche's "negligent breach of duty."

2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

The investigation found some supervisors "several levels below" executive positions were negligent in testing internal-combustion engines for compliance. Porsche underscored that it never developed its own diesel engines, laying blame on the VW Goup. The German investigation found internal Porsche employees turned a blind eye to regulatory requirements starting in 2009.

2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

Audi similarly was served a fine of $927 million last October for violating diesel emission regulations. VW Group as a whole was slapped with a $1.16 billion fine for allowing millions of over-polluting cars on European roads. In the U.S., VW settled diesel-scandal criminal charges with a $4.3 billion fine. Total, the automaker has spent more than $30 billion in fines, buybacks, and fixes globally.