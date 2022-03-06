If you've ever wanted to live in a Cabela's, you're in luck. Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart's massive Indiana ranch is up for sale—with a $30 million asking price and a decidedly outdoorsy aesthetic.

That eye-watering asking price does at least buy a lot of property. According to a listing first spotted by The Drive, the ranch sits on 415 acres in Columbus, Indiana, with a nine-acre stocked lake. It also includes a licensed hunting preserve populated by elk, deer, and turkey.

A 19,714-square-foot house built from lodgepole pine includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus amenities like a two-story waterfall, indoor trout stream, bowling alley, and an 8,700-gallon aquarium. A guesthouse and workshop are located on the property as well, per the listing. It's also just an hour from Indianapolis International Airport, in case you were wondering.

Tony Stewart's Indiana ranch

The property also includes multiple garages, including one attached garage, but with only four spaces total, according to the listing. So it's not the ideal place to house a car collection.

Stewart does have an old IndyCar mounted on the wall in one room, surrounded by his collection of helmets. Those items probably aren't included in the sale.

Stewart won NASCAR Cup Series titles in 2002, 2005, and 2011, the latter as both a driver and a team owner with Stewart-Haas racing. He retired from full-time racing after the end of the 2016 NASCAR season, but remains active as co-owner of both Stewart-Haas Racing and the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX), a relatively new series that pits established stars against younger drivers in identical cars on short tracks.