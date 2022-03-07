American Formula One team Haas on Saturday announced it has terminated the contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

Haas also said it has dropped title sponsor Uralkali, the Russian company whose major shareholder Uralchem is run by Mazepin's father, Dmitry Mazepin.

The end of Haas' links with Uralkali, and as a result Nikita Mazepin, was largely expected after the team removed Uralkali's logos from its car during F1's first pre-season test in February.

Nikita Mazepin

Haas is yet to announce who will replace Mazepin and race alongside Mick Schumacher at the squad in the new season of F1, but we should know shortly. The second pre-season test is set to be held at the Bahrain International Circuit from March 10-12. The first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, will get underway at the same track on Mar. 20.

Although motorsport's organizing body, the FIA, last week said all motorsport events it sanctions in Russia and Belarus have been canceled due to the situation in the Ukraine, it still allows drivers from those countries to compete, albeit under a neutral capacity. Some countries' motorsport organizing bodies have gone a step further and decided to ban Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing altogether, one of which is Motorsport UK which has banned both Russian and Belarusian drivers and teams from competing in its competitions, which includes the British Grand Prix, though the drivers would still be able to compete using a license from another country.

F1 has also moved to terminate its contract for the Russian Grand Prix due to the situation in the Ukraine.