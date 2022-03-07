Ahead of the season-four premiere of Netflix's "Formula One: Drive to Survive," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali warned that the series' future isn't guaranteed.

In a recent interview with British publication Express, Domenicali said "Drive to Survive" has helped grow awareness of F1, but said it must continue to add "value" for the Netflix partnership to continue.

"If it's becoming just a different way to speak about F1 without adding, or giving to the F1 platform any added value, maybe I think it's better to renegotiate and see with Netflix and with the other partners what could be a possibility to do something different in the future," Domencali said.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen at the 2021 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The fourth season of "Drive to Survive" premieres March 11. It covers the turbulent 2021 season, which saw Max Verstappen win his first F1 driver's championship, beating Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion at the final race after a season-long battle.

As with previous seasons, "Drive to Survive" will also cover happenings further down the grid. The 2021 season saw the transformation of Racing Point and Renault into Aston Martin and Alpine, respectively, as well as Fernando Alonso's F1 return at the latter. "Drive to Survive" will likely also feature Russian drive Nikita Mazepin, who was just dropped by Haas after the team severed links with sponsor Uralkali over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 2022 F1 season marks a major rules shakeup that has changed the look of F1 cars and aims to improve the quality of competition. This change in the status quo could provide some interesting material for "Drive to Survive," assuming the series is allowed to continue.